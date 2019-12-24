Left Menu
Union cabinet approves release of over 2,400 crore for developing tourism infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved release of funds of Rs 627.40 crore for 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs 1,854.67 crore for sanctioning new projects in the current fiscal under a tourism scheme. The Ministry of Tourism is developing critical tourism infrastructure under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Central Sector Scheme) in a sustainable and inclusive manner to make the country a world-class tourist destination.

Under the scheme, launched in January 2015, 15 circuits have been identified for development. These are the Himalayan Circuit, Northeast Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit and Coastal Circuit, Desert Circuit, Tribal Circuit, Eco Circuit, Wildlife Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit and Sufi Circuit. PTI ASG

HMB

