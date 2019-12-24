Delhi govt to hire agency to identify traffic bottlenecks in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the AAP government will hire an agency to identify traffic bottlenecks across the national capital and suggest a solution to remove them. Kejriwal said the agency would be tasked with drafting a proper plan to improve the city's road-traffic infrastructure.

He said there is a problem in design of roads at several locations. "We are going to hire an agency which will come out with a comprehensive traffic planning. This agency will list all the traffic bottlenecks. It will also suggest ways to address the problem of traffic jam," he said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of an underpass at the Ashram Chowk and extension of the Ashram flyover.

Traffic jams lead to wastage of resources and increased pollution, he said, adding "Our motive is to provide convenience to the people and to reduce their travelling time." Talking about his dispensation's project to ease traffic congestion at the Ashram Chowk, he said the government has decided to extend Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, which will decrease the travel time between Noida and Ashram due to no extended signals.

Commuters travelling from Lajpat Nagar to Noida and Sarai Kale Khan will have to face no diversions or signals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.