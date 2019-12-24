Meeting on security and development of JK held in MHA

A high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was held here on Tuesday to discuss the security situation in the newly carved out union territory besides development matters, officials said. The meeting was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended among others by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, senior security advisor in MHA on the UT K Vijay Kumar among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the meeting for sometime, the officials said. They said that Kumar was scheduled to travel to the union territory soon to take stock of the situation.

Further details about the meeting were not known as yet. The Kashmir Valley continues to be on the edge ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories.

A number of restrictions imposed on August 5, when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made, have subsequently been lifted. However, curb on mobile data continues to be in force. Many people detained, including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- continue to be incarcerated.

