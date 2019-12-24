Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Sleepy Ola driver suspended after passenger complains

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:01 IST
Mumbai: Sleepy Ola driver suspended after passenger complains

A driver was suspended by cab firm Ola after a passenger complained that he was sleepy at the wheel and came close to crashing into other vehicles several times during the ride. Thane resident Prashant Rao said the incident happened on December 15 when he hailed an Ola cab from Lokandwala in Andheri to his home in neigbouring Thane some thirty minutes past midnight.

Rao said he had to drive the car for a major part of the journey as the driver was unable to remain awake after a while. "I found driver Rashid Ahmed Sayyad sleeping even before the journey began. I was sitting beside the driver and he occasionally dozed off. He missed hitting a car two or three times. He fell asleep when the car was on a bridge as well," Rao said.

"I registered a complaint with Ola the next day as I was unable to connect to their helpline after the ride. The driver told me had been driving the cab without a break since 4am that day," he said. Ola said it had suspended the driver.

"The driver partner will have to undergo counseling, retraining and demonstrate corrective action to be eligible to re-register on the platform," said a Ola spokesperson. A union functionary said they are forced to drive 29 days a month for almost 14-15 hours.

"If they don't drive for long periods, like 14-15 hours, they cannot give the daily lease amount to Ola, Uber etc," said Anand Kute, organising secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh. Section 13 of Motor Transport Workers Act stipulates that an "adult motor transport worker shall be required or allowed to work for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas

Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with tear gas, petrol bombs and mall clashes on Tuesday night as battles between democracy activists and riot police swept through a major shopping district. The evenings unrest was the most sustained in what ...

UP: Four arrested for attempting to disrupt communal harmony, violating Sec-144

Police arrested four people for attempting to disrupt communal harmony and violating section-144 in Kairana area. The incident occurred on December 20. The four people who have been arrested have claimed that they are workers of Popular Fro...

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019