Notorious pick-pocket arrested: 668 gms gold, Rs 13.53 L seized Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): A notorious inter-state pickpocket, who was allegedly involved in over 400 cases since 2004 and had 36 cases against him this year alone, was arrested here on Tuesday by Government Railway Police and RPF. A total of 668 grams gold and Rs 13.53 lakh in cash were recovered from him, the GRP said in a release.

He had been arrested on several occasions in the past and released, whereupon he again used to take to his profession, they said. The man, who is from Uttar Pradesh, had shifted to Pune in 2004 and plied his trade in trains in the Pune-Secunderabad sector.

He stole cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs two crore from the passengers during this period and used it to acquire assets, including plots, the release said. He also rented a flat in Hyderabad for Rs 30,000 a month and got his daughter and son admitted in a posh school, paying an annual fee of Rs two lakh each, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

