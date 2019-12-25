Odisha governor, CM greet people on Christmas

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas with the festival being celebrated across the state with gaiety and a spirit of bonhomie. Describing the festival as a symbol of peace, harmony and brotherhood, the governor in a message wished the people happiness and prosperity.

Patnaik in his message said "Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. #MerryChristmas." Churches across the state were decorated for the occasion as people participated in special prayers and midnight mass.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in communally sensitive Kandhamal district to ensure peaceful celebrations. Adequate police personnel were deployed in places such as Tumudibandh, Baliguda, Tikabali and district headquarters town of Phulbani, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, internatioally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 3D sand Santa Clause at Puri beach with a message "Go Green". "Day by day the temperature of earth is increasing, We should plant more trees to save our earth from Global warming," he said.

Pattnaik said, he has created this 3D art in 2500 sq ft area as part of his endeavour to spread social messages through his creation. The artist said he took 10 hours to complete this sculpture for which some colour sand had been used to make it attractive.

Students of his Sand Art Institute assisted him and the work was completed on Tuesday evening, he said..

