Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas rush leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 18:00 IST
Christmas rush leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy traffic on Wednesday as scores of people thronged the city's churches, popular malls and shopping centres to celebrate Christmas. Anticipating heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Tuesday released a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid several roads in central Delhi which has some of the city's most prominent churches.

On Wednesday, the traffic police was active on social media sending out timely alerts on Twitter informing the commuters about roads and intersections witnessing traffic congestion to help them plan their outings accordingly. "Traffic is heavy from District Centre Janakpuri to Raja Garden (both carriageways) due to Christmas function at Vishal Mega Mart. Kindly avoid the stretch," the police said in a tweet from its official handle.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also reported in several other areas including Saket in south Delhi, Tilak Nagar and Patel Nagar in west Delhi. "Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Another tweet alerting commuters about traffic situation in west Delhi was also posted on twitter. "Traffic is heavy in the carriageway (both carriageway) from Tilak Nagar towards Patel Nagar due to Christmas function," it tweeted.

The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10, Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1, Church Road, the police advisory had said on Tuesday. Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, it added.

Traffic will be diverted from different points. Vehicles will be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane both sides, Jai Singh Road in a single lane both sides and Church Road in a single lane, the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the oc...

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...

Kathmandu records coldest day of season at 2.9 deg Celsius

Nepals capital city Kathmandu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature also dipped in several districts of the Terai region, the Hydrology and Meteoro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019