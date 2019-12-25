Christmas rush leads to traffic snarls in Delhi

Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy traffic on Wednesday as scores of people thronged the city's churches, popular malls and shopping centres to celebrate Christmas. Anticipating heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Tuesday released a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid several roads in central Delhi which has some of the city's most prominent churches.

On Wednesday, the traffic police was active on social media sending out timely alerts on Twitter informing the commuters about roads and intersections witnessing traffic congestion to help them plan their outings accordingly. "Traffic is heavy from District Centre Janakpuri to Raja Garden (both carriageways) due to Christmas function at Vishal Mega Mart. Kindly avoid the stretch," the police said in a tweet from its official handle.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also reported in several other areas including Saket in south Delhi, Tilak Nagar and Patel Nagar in west Delhi. "Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Another tweet alerting commuters about traffic situation in west Delhi was also posted on twitter. "Traffic is heavy in the carriageway (both carriageway) from Tilak Nagar towards Patel Nagar due to Christmas function," it tweeted.

The main churches in New Delhi where heavy congregation of devotees is expected are Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10, Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1, Church Road, the police advisory had said on Tuesday. Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, it added.

Traffic will be diverted from different points. Vehicles will be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane both sides, Jai Singh Road in a single lane both sides and Church Road in a single lane, the advisory said.

