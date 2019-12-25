Parts of UP receive light rain, cold wave intensifies

Isolated places in Uttar Pradesh received light rain and the cold wave continued unabated across the state on Wednesday, the meteorological department said. According to the meteorological department, most places in western and eastern part of the state remained under the firm grip of intense cold wave.

On Thursday, the weather is likely to remain dry with fog enveloping several parts of the state. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state till December 28, the Met office said.

