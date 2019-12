Mahant Narendra Giri meets UP CM, discusses preparation for Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Spiritual leader Mahant Narendra Giri on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at latter's residence here and discussed with him the preparation for Magh Mela in Prayagraj in January.

Giri demanded proper arrangements for pilgrims and spiritual leaders visiting Prayagraj for Magh Mela.

Adityanath assured him of his demands. (ANI)

