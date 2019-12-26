Left Menu
Shaheedi Sabha: Thousands pay homage to youngest children of Guru Gobind Singh

  Fatehgarhsahib
  Updated: 26-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:17 IST
Thousands of devotees braved the cold to pay homage to the youngest children of Guru Gobind Singh on the first day of the Shaheedi Sabha here on Thursday. The three-day annual Shaheedi Sabha is held to commemorate the martyrdom of the 10th Sikh Guru's youngest sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were bricked alive during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The event began with an "akhand path" of the Guru Granth Sahib at the historic Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup, where the Sahibzadas were cremated. The devotees also paid homage to Mata Gujri, mother of the 10th Sikh guru.

They paid obeisance at the historic "Thanda Burj” (cold tower), Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup besides taking a dip in holy tanks. On Friday, religious functions will be held.

Earlier, most political parties used to organise their conferences on the second day of the Shaheedi Sabha, earlier called Shaheedi Jor Mela. Now, on directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar, all major political parties -- Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP -- have decided to discontinue the practice.

On the concluding day (December 28), a 'nagar kirtan' will be taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup. Deputy Commissioner Amrit Kaur Gill said the administration had made all the arrangements for a smooth conduct of the three-day event.

She said the administration had set up night shelters for the pilgrims free of cost and for the first time, 30 e-rickshaws had been pressed into service for women, children, elderly and physically challenged. SSP Amneet Kondal said the area had been divided into five sectors.

She said 11 SPs, 26 DSPs and 2,500 police personnel, along with NCC volunteers, had been deployed. For the first time, 200 high-definition CCTV cameras had been installed and an IPS officer had been told to monitor these, she said.

