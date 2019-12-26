No officer to suffer disadvantage due to organisational restructuring: Railway Board Chairman

The railway restructures will focus on railway work and will ensure that not a single officer suffers a disadvantage, informed Railway Board chairman V K Yadav on Thursday. In a press conference, Yadav elaborated on the Union Cabinet's approval of organizational restructuring of the Indian Railways entailing the unification of the existing eight Group A services of the Railways into a Central service.

Under this, the existing eight Group A services of the Railways will be reorganized into a Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), according to a release by the PIB. "Railways has an ambitious program to modernize and provide the highest standards of safety, speed, and services to the passengers with a proposed investment of Rs. 50 lakh crore over the next 12 years... To meet next-level challenges and deal with various existing difficulties there was a need to take this step," the release read.

He also mentioned that the unification of services has been recommended by various committees in the past for reforming the Railways, including - the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), and Sam Pitroda Committee (2012), among others. As a result of these reforms, the Railway board will no longer be organized on departmental lines, as it will be replaced with a leaner structure organized on functional lines.

