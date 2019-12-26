Left Menu
No high handedness on part of police during anti-CAA protests: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that there was no 'high-handedness' on the part of police in the violence that occurred in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:23 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:23 IST
BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav while speaking to the reporters on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that there was no 'high-handedness' on the part of police in the violence that occurred in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "There was no high-handedness from the police's side and they had to face very difficult and violent situations there. Large number of police personnel who were performing their duties got injured," said ram Madhav.

Madhav further stated that a few sections deliberately targeted the police force and tried to created violence. "Police have the right to conduct a necessary enquiry while performing the duty. Police did not commit any atrocities," he said when asked about purported video clips showing police personnel entering the residential quarters.

He further alleged that few powers are trying to spread 'propaganda' and 'misinformation' across the country and are instigating people and spreading violence. "The propaganda is being spread that this Act is discriminatory against the Muslim community, I would like to tell everyone that this is false. This law is to take forward a process which started after independence. In India, several people come as refugees due to so many reasons and they get Citizenship in this country based on some qualification and other reasons," said Madhav.

"Artist Adnan Sami who is a famous singer in India as well as Pakistan, was given citizenship after he had asked for it as he was residing in India for years. So, after completing the required criteria people are given citizenship," he added. Madhav added that there is a provision to give citizenship to some sections from time to time. "There are some opposition parties and communal forces who are trying to spread violence across the country so people should not fall in their trap. Everyone should know about this Act which is an inclusive one," said Madhav.

Madhav further mentioned that the National Population Register (NPR) is a routine operation of the government and it's not related to citizenship rather it is an extension of the census. "Census is conducted in every 10 years under which a demographic data, resident's data is collected in the NPR. This process started in 2010 at the time of the UPA government. That was the first time so it couldn't become extensive then it was later revised in 2015," said Madhav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

