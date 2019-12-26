Karnataka: Hukkeri Mutt pontiff witnesses solar eclipse in Haveri district

Hukkeri Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami and Hosa Mutt pontiff Basava Shanta Linga Swami on Thursday morning witnessed solar eclipse at a Municipal High School ground in Haveri. The solar eclipse holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day.

Many followers of Hinduism also avoid eating anything during the eclipse. It is also referred to as "ring of fire" and "Surya Grahan" in Hindi.

Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, witnessed a solar eclipse. Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees also reached the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for a holy dip in the river and offer special prayers during the occasion.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued around 11 in the morning. (ANI)

