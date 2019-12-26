Rs 3,921 crores being spent on road construction this fiscal: HP minister Vipin Singh Parmar

Providing better communication facilities to every region is the highest priority of the government and Rs 3,921 crore is being spent in the current fiscal for construction and maintenance of roads in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said here. The minister was addressing people at the Government Senior Secondary School Gadh here on Wednesday.

"Under the geographical conditions of the state, roads are the main means of transportation. Providing better and easier communication facilities to every region is the highest priority of the government and Rs 3,921 crore is being spent in the current financial year for the construction and maintenance of roads in the state," he said. Out of 3,226 panchayats in the state, 3,128 have been connected with motorable roads and work is underway to connect another 59 panchayats, Parmar said, adding that efforts were being made to solve construction bottlenecks in the remaining 39 panchayats.

He said the government has launched the "Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana" to connect the villages of the state with motorable roads and has made a provision of Rs 600 crore for this scheme. Parmar added that under the "Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana", 500 km of new roads were built and 1,000 km of existing roads were improved and expanded.

