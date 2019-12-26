SMC Mayor Mattu survives no-confidence motion, his deputy loses post

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday survived a no-confidence motion as the resolution against him was withdrawn but his deputy Sheikh Imran was removed from the post. "The no confidence motion against the mayor was withdrawn and those supporting it were reduced to a minority," an official of the SMC said.

However, the no-confidence motion against SMC deputy mayor Imran was carried and he was removed from the post, the official said. On Monday, 47 corporators out of the total 68 had moved a no-confidence motion against the SMC deputy mayor, while a majority of the corporators had expressed their support for Mattu.

An application had been submitted to the SMC commissioner against the deputy mayor having signatures of 47 corporators. A no-confidence motion against Mattu had also been submitted a day later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

