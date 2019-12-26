Left Menu
Delhi: Education is crucial in our lives, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday released his government's calendar for the year 2020, which has a special focus on the major endeavours of the government for infrastructural improvement of schools. The theme of the calendar is -- 'Incredible Story of Delhi Government Schools.'

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:08 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:59 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia releasing the school calendar in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday released his government's calendar for the year 2020, which has a special focus on the major endeavours of the government for infrastructural improvement of schools. The theme of the calendar is -- 'Incredible Story of Delhi Government Schools.' "When I ask the people about the development work brought about by the Delhi government in the last five years, they always speak about the progress this city has made in the domain of education. To keep education in the minds of the people and the revolution brought about in the government schools of Delhi, we are releasing this calendar today," said Sisodia.

The Incredible Story of Delhi Government Schools' focusses on the infrastructural transformation brought about by the efforts of the state government in collaboration with the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The idea behind choosing this theme is to emphasise the importance and vitality of education in our lives, reads an official statement. DTTDC has brought out this theme-based calendar on behalf of the state government, bringing to fore the infrastructural transformation of the government schools and upgradation in the overall experience of its students, the statement added.

"People should know that DTTDC has played a very important role in developing the infrastructure of Delhi government schools and carrying out their overall renovation. Delhi government schools are crucial spaces wherein a child learns to imbibe the best possible aspects of their surroundings," Sisodia said. (ANI)

