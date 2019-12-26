NDA entrance exam's Maha topper meets Uddhav Thackeray

Piyush Namdeo Thorve, who stood first in Maharashtra and 16th in India in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) examination, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Thursday. Thackeray congratulated Thorve on his achievement and wished him success for future.

Thorve, a resident of Nashik, will join the Indian Navy and resume duty for training next week, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Thorve had appeared for the examination meant for the age group of 16 to 19 years, it said.

The exam was held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 21 this year and the subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020..

