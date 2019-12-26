Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena corporator, his aides booked for extortion, assault

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:23 IST
Shiv Sena corporator, his aides booked for extortion, assault

A Shiv Sena corporator from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and around 20 of his followers have been booked for allegedly manhandling a supervisor of a private contractor and demanding Rs one lakh extortion from him, an official said on Thursday. The corporator, Mahesh Gaikwad and others were booked by Kolsewadi Police Station in Kalyan on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Gaikwad and his followers went to the site in Kalyan, where the supervisor and other staff of a private contractor were carrying out the work of laying cables for a private telecom company," the official said. "The corporator and others threatened, abused and manhandled the workers and the supervisor and made a demand of Rs 1 lakh from him in order to let them continue with the work," he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the supervisor, police registered a case against Gaikwad and others under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 194 (obscene acts or words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 385 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). However, talking to reporters here on Thursday, Gaikwad said the allegations against him were "baseless".

He said civic body has already taken up the issue of nuisance by the contractors who dig roads for the work, but do not fill the pits later..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...

UP CM launches economic census

Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become countrys economic powerhouse, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at the launch of the seventh economic census. Economic census would not only collect data but will also act as a pillar ...

HPCC to celebrate 135th foundation day of INC in Gurugram

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee HPCC will be celebrating the 135th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28 at Sohna in Gurugram. Dr Ajay Chaudhary, General Secretary, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has discl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019