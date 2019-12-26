Left Menu
Man takes pictures of woman without consent outside Metro stn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 22:33 IST
A woman alleged that a man took several pictures of her outside a Metro station here on Thursday, police said. The incident happened at around 2.15 pm when the woman in her early 20s was walking out of the Kalighat Metro station and the accused took several pictures of her using his mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

The woman caught the man, in his early 30s, while he was taking her pictures. Hearing her cry for help local people gathered at the spot. The man, a resident of Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, deleted all the photographs of the woman from his mobile phone, the officer said.

The woman spoke to the media about the matter. "But as the woman did not mention any complaint against the man, we cannot take any step. We are persuading her to lodge a complaint so that we can take action against him ..." the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

