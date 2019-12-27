Left Menu
TN: Prime accused in rape and murder of class 11 student found guilty

A prime accused involved in a rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai area was on Friday found guilty by a local court in Tamil Nadu.

Prime accused in gangrape of class 11 student found guilty. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A prime accused involved in a rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai area was on Friday found guilty by a local court in Tamil Nadu. The Coimbatore district POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) gave the verdict and the quantum of punishment will be delivered later.

On December 3, Mahila Court judge Radhika had sent the accused, identified as Manigandan, to 15-day judicial custody. Four others were also arrested in the matter.

A class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped on her birthday by two locals at a park in Seeranaickenpalayam area in Coimbatore here on November 26 while four others recorded the incident on their phones. "The girl was sexually assaulted by two persons when she was celebrating her birthday in a park with six persons on the evening of November 26. Two of the accused sexually abused the girl while four others recorded the incident with their phones," police had said. (ANI)

