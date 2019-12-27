Four men killed in road accident in Punjab
Four men died after a truck and mini-truck collided with each other on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara Road in Punjab on Friday, police said. The incident happened on the highway near Dhakowal village in Hoshiarpur district, they said.
The deceased were identified as mini-truck driver Ajay Kumar, Sanjiv Kumar and Pankaj Kumar, all residents of Kangra district in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and truck driver Paramjit Singh of Doraha in Punjab, police informed. Police are investigating the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
