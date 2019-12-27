Mumbai: Fire in Saki Naka godown, no injuries reported

A huge fire broke out in a godownin Khairani area of Saki Naka suburb in the metropolis onFriday evening, and efforts were on to douse it, an officialsaid

There are no reports of injuries to anyone as yet inthe fire that broke out at 5:35pm, the official said

"Nine fire engines, eight water tankers and along withscores of firefighters are at the spot to douse the blaze," headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

