RSS, DYFI workers clash in Kasaragod in Kerala

Workers of the RSS and ruling CPIM's youth wing DYFI clashed during a "Route March" taken out by the former at Nileshwaram here on Friday, police said. The trouble broke out when the march being taken out by the RSS workers as part of their week-long convention was allegedly obstructed by the DYFI workers, police said.

Police said the march continued after their intervention. However, as the rally was about to enter the convention ground, the two groups clashed and allegedly hurled stones at each other, police said.

Some police personnel were injured in the incident, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

