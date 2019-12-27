Left Menu
Andhra: IG Guntur Range blames outsiders for violence against media persons, assures strict action

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Guntur Range, Vineet Brijal on Friday blamed outsiders for the violence which had taken place against the journalists amid protests by farmers against the three-capital idea mooted by the state government.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Guntur Range, Vineet Brijal on Friday blamed outsiders for the violence which had taken place against the journalists amid protests by farmers against the three-capital idea mooted by the state government. "We consider the attacks on media personnel at Uddandarayani Palem and Velagapudi villages in Amaravati region seriously. We have identified that some outsiders under the guise of farmers indulged in the attacks," Brijal said in a press release.

Through the release, the police official condemned the attacks in which many media personnel including a woman reporter had been injured and many media vehicles were also damaged. Commending the police for showing restraint, he said, "It has been identified that some outsiders intentionally provoked the attacks. In some places, police personnel were also attacked, but the police have shown restraint."

He said that the administration is trying to identify the people who had attacked the media and assured strict legal action against those found guilty. Amid uproar over the proposed idea of multiple capitals in Andhra Pradesh, three media persons were allegedly manhandled today at Uddandarayani Palem area of Amaravati.

The incident took place after BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana held a silent protest at the village against the three capital idea mooted by the state government for the purpose of 'decentralised development'. Soon after BJP's Narayana left, the protestors got into a scuffle with a few journalists who were trying to cover the demonstration.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development'.(ANI)

