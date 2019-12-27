Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish Kaneria can come to India under CAA: UP Min Mohsin Raza

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza said that Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's actual name is Dinesh Kaneria and he is facing religious persecution and discrimination there and hence is free to come to India under the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 23:27 IST
Danish Kaneria can come to India under CAA: UP Min Mohsin Raza
UP Minister Mohsin Raza talking to ANI in Lucknow on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza said that Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's actual name is Dinesh Kaneria and he is facing religious persecution and discrimination there and hence is free to come to India under the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019. He said that another Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf is also facing the same as he was a Christian and his actual name is Yousuf Yuhana.

"They are facing all sorts of discrimination in Pakistan. Danish Kaneria is Dinesh Kaneria but has to change his name to play in Pakistan team. Similarly, Mohammad Yousuf is a Christian and his name is Yousuf Yuhana. They can come to India and the Citizenship Amendment Act is there and we will welcome them," said Mohsin Raza. Former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar made a revelation regarding the treatment faced by Kaneria in the Pakistan dressing room.A video of Pakistani pacer Akhtar has gone viral on social media in which he had said that players of the Pakistani team refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.

Following the revelation made by Akhtar, Kaneria soon released a statement, urging the Pakistan Prime Minister to help him in the current scenario."My life is not in good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need, I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Kaneria had said. The 39-year-old Kaneria had played 61 Tests for Pakistan and is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

IS claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

Kano, Dec 27 AFP Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 Christians in restive northeast Nigeria. The footage posted online late Thursday by IS-linked propaganda arm Amaq showe...

Spate of infants' death -- 12 in week and 77 in month -- in govt hospital rocks Kota

Kota was rocked by death of 12 infants this week, two of them on Friday, in a government hospital here, prompting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to urge Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to act sensitively on the issue. According to a repor...

UPDATE 2-Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The worlds most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-suppo...

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said. The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019