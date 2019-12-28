Taking strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawat's comments on "domestic politics," senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed forces continued. ".. the government's allegation is that protests are violent. PM said and Army Chief also said. He is not concerned with the internal politics.

This is the for the first time in independent India, the Army Chief, the highest authority in uniform, (is) giving his views on domestic politics," he told reporters here. Attacking Rawat over his remarks, Yechury said, "This is politicisation happening (in) armed forces. A dangerous trend.. If it continues, ours will also deteriorate, like the role of Army in Pakistan." It is necessary for the country and the Constitution to consider the "warning," he said and appealed to the government to keep it in consideration.

"But, ministers, government have given statements in (news) papers that our Army Chief has done nothing wrong and not interfered (in domestic issues)," the CPI(M) General Secretary said. Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31 as Army Chief, had on Thursday criticised people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law.

He had said leadership is not about guiding masses including students to carry out arson and violence across the country..

