Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Meerut police cop caught on video telling protestors 'go to Pakistan'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:52 IST
Top Meerut police cop caught on video telling protestors 'go to Pakistan'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top police officer in Meerut allegedly told a group of people to tell protestors to go to Pakistan during violence in the city last week over the amended citizenship act in which five people were killed. The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area and it was captured on video which was circulated widely.

In the 1.43 minute-long video, Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh can be seen talking to three men in a narrow lane along with other police personnel. "Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti bandhe huye hain inko keh do Pakistan chale jao... Khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka (Tell the protestors who have tied black and yellow bands to go to Pakistan, You will eat here but praise someplace else)," he purportedly said.

"Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai, yaad rakhna. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunchta hun (I now remember this lane and I can reach your grandmother)," he said. Singh claimed that he had made the statement to a group of people who were raising slogans in the support of Pakistan.

"I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans," he said. ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar said the incident occurred on December 20 following protests in the city. Some people there were raising slogans in support of Pakistan and were distributing objectionable pamphlets in support of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the social Democratic Party of India (SBPI), he said.

After receiving information about it, SP City and DM City went to the spot and told the people that they can leave if they want to, Kumar said. He termed the video was part of a conspiracy as it was being circulated a week after the incident, when the situation was peaceful in the area.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari hit out at the top officer, saying he should exercise restraint and not make unconstitutional remarks. The people he was talking about were also the residents of India, he said. Five people were killed in violence in the city during protests against the amended citizenship act. Protestors had set over two dozen police vehicles on fire and pelted stones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout

MC Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen. The 36-year-old six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the 23-year-o...

Taliban attack kills 10 Afghan soldiers in Helmand

By Representative Image At least 10 members of the Afghan armed forces and four others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near an army checkpoint in Sangin district of the southern Helmand province in the wee hours of Saturday, the ar...

'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who were informers of British during the freedom movement were questioning the legacy of the Congress. Gehlot, while addressing party work...

Maha: FIR lodged against contractor for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against a private contractor for allegedly constructing illegal structures in suburban Kalina, police said on Saturday. The BMCs HEast ward on Friday lodged an FIR against private co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019