Maha: Medical shop owner shot dead by armed robber

A 26-year-old medical shop owner was shot dead by an armed robber at Kalwa town in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 4 am when Jitendra Singh alias Raj Purohit was sleeping inside his shop in Shivaji Nagar area and an unidentified man broke into the store, an official said.

The armed accused was rummaging through the cash box, when Singh woke up, the official said, adding that the man fired a couple of rounds at the victim who died on the spot. The police have launched a manhunt for the unidentified accused whose image was captured by the CCTV cameras in the shop, he said.

The victim's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added. The Kalwa police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said.

The man has also stolen cash from the shop and the exact amount is being verified, assistant commissioner of police (Kalwa) S R Ghosalkar said..

