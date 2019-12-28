Yoga invaluable gift from India to mankind: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the invaluable benefits of Yoga are India's gift to mankind. He was the chief guest at a ceremony marking the 101st Foundation Day of the Yoga Institute in Santa Cruz in Mumbai.

"While material development and growth may definitely be coming in from the West, the invaluable benefits of Yoga are India's gift to mankind. Yoga not only makes us healthier, it also gives us mental strength and great inner peace," he said. The Yoga Institute, which has crossed a century of service, deserves the highest praise, he said, adding that its 'Life School' project had completed 25 years of selfless teaching of Yoga to thousands of students of Mumbai's civic school.

The Yoga Institute, a non-profit organization, was founded on December 25, 1918, by Yoga Guru Shri Yogendraji in Santa Cruz in Mumbai. It received Prime Minister's Award for outstanding contribution for the promotion and development of Yoga.

It is India's first Yoga school to be certified by the AYUSH ministry's Quality Council of India.

