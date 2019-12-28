Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pejavara Mutt chief's health condition very critical: Doctors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 20:51 IST
Pejavara Mutt chief's health condition very critical: Doctors
Image Credit: Twitter (@SabhaHindu)

The health condition of the head of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji is very critical and there is a further decline in his condition, doctors said on Saturday. The Pejavara mutt is one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi.

Mutt officials and the junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said they have decided to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his wish, and the treatment would continue there. "The condition of Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swameeji is very critical and there is a further decline in his health status. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support. Tests have shown severe brain dysfunction," medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said in a health bulletin.

The 88-year-old Swamiji, hospitalized on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU. Doctors had earlier said the pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

The junior pontiff told reporters that "as per the seer's desire, he will be shifted to the mutt where arrangements are being made for his further treatment." "Doctors are taking all efforts. According to the opinion of everyone that there are no signs of recovery, we have decided to shift our guru to the mutt on Sunday with the required life support system," he said. With the seer's condition critical, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the seer, Yediyurappa said, "Pejavar seer's health is deteriorating every second, doctors are putting in all their efforts, their efforts are continuing. There is no improvement is what doctors are saying." "We have left everything to Lord Krishna," the Chief Minister, who has decided to stay in Udupi on Sunday as well, said. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti, who is a disciple of the Seer, said she was praying for her guru's recovery.

Calling him a "rarest of rare" saint, revered by people from across sections of the society, Uma Bharti said, "For me he is not only a guru but also like a father. I pray for his health because Swamiji is much needed for society." "My guru is a karma yogi and he taught all of us to become karma yogis," she added. Bharti, who has been in Udupi for nearly a week now, had taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 3 held for extorting money from truck drivers on highway in Parimpora

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people who used to pretend themselves as terrorists and extort money from truck drivers by threatening them here. The accused have been identified as Aquib Mushtaq, Rameez and Shabbir Ahmed. All of th...

Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more, he posted on Twitter.The 38-year-old Z-Bo was named the NBAs Most Imp...

13 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan navy

Thirteen fishermen fromPudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, fishing at Nedunthivu neara coast in Sri Lanka, were arrested by the navy of the islandnation on SaturdayThe naval personnel made the arrest on the chargeof fishing in foreign waters...

Kejriwal inaugurates old-age home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a four-storey old-age home in Wazirpur, asserting it is only the AAP government which honours the elderly. The national capital has three functional old-age homes and seven are un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019