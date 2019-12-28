Left Menu
TTD to file Rs 100 cr defamation suit against leading Telugu daily

  • Tirupati
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said on Saturday it would file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against a leading Telugu daily for allegedly publishing a story that affected the fame of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, as also the sentiments of devotees. The TTD governs the famous hill shrine.

A senior temple official told PTI that the daily, simultaneously published from 21 centers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chennai and Bangalore, had printed a story earlier this month, alleging that the TTD website carried some words belonging to other religions, which was totally baseless. Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy told reporters that the former chief priest of the shrine A V Ramana Dikshithulu, who was allegedly forced to retire during the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party regime, would be reinstated on an honorary basis.

He said the revised estimates of TTD budget for 2019-20 stood at Rs 3,243 crore against Rs 3116 crore estimated earlier this year, Reddy said Of this amount, cash offerings Hundi was put at Rs 1,285 crores against the estimated Rs 1,231 crore, he added.

