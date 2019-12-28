Two drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday after 10 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession here, a police spokesman said. With their arrest, over 500 drug peddlers were arrested this year in Jammu district, the spokesman said.

He said a police party stopped a two wheeler without registration number at a checkpoint in Bakshi Nagar area and subjected two riders to frisking. Sahil Malik and Abhishek Gupta were found in possession of 10 grams of heroin and were subsequently arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, the spokesman said adding Sahil was also arrested in drug peddling cases in 2017 and 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.