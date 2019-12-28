13 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan navy (EDS: Adding words in para-I; removing para-II) Rameswaram, Dec 28 (PTI): Thirteen fishermen from TamilNadu, fishing at Nedunthivu off Sri Lankan coast, werearrested by the navy of the island nation on Saturday forallegedly poaching in its territorial waters

According to the assistant director of FisheriesKumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen fromPudukottai and their three mechanised boats and lodged them inKangesanthurai in Jaffna.

