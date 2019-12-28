We are becoming like Pakistan: Nemade on citizenship act row

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was "becoming like Pakistan". He was speaking to reporters here after receiving 'Akashdeep Sanman' award for literature instituted by media house Amar Ujala.

Asked about the raging protests over the controversial Act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, the acclaimed novelist said, "We are moving towards anarchy. "It looks like we are becoming like Pakistan," he said.

