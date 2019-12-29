Bijnor death: Complaint against policemen clubbed with cases registered against vandals

The complaint against six policemen in connection with the death of a youth here in recent violence over the amended citizenship law will be probed along with the cases registered against vandals, police said on Sunday. Twenty-year-old Suleman, an IAS aspirant, was killed during protests against the new legislation on December 20.

According to Superintendent of Police (rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava, the brother of the victim has lodged a complaint alleging that a police constable shot him dead during the protests after Friday prayers. "On December 20, there were anti-CAA protests after Friday prayers in Nahtaur area in which Suleman died. His brother Shoaib in a complaint before the police had stated that constable Mohit had killed his brother by shooting him. The complaint has been clubbed with the cases registered against the vandals," the SP said.

He said there will be an impartial probe in the matter. After initial denials, the local police has admitted that Suleman died from a police bullet and that he was among the alleged rioters who opened fire at a cop from a country-made gun and that he was shot in self-defence.

