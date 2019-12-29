Left Menu
Three killed as truck falls off bridge in Rajasthan

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:58 IST
Three occupants of a truck, including a 62-year-old man and his grandson, were killed and another was injured on Sunday when the vehicle careened off a bridge and landed on its side in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, the police said. The truck driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The truck carrying 'mung' beans was on way to Palanpur when it fell off the Chandrawati Bridge, killing three occupants on the spot and injuring another, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Hukmaram Jat, his grandson Kuldeep (21) and driver Tejaram Jat (57), the police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case was registered at Abu Road RIICO police station against the truck driver, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

