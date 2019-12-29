Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elaborate traffic arrangements in place for New Year celebrations in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 20:12 IST
Elaborate traffic arrangements in place for New Year celebrations in Delhi

Ahead of New Year, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital with special emphasis on areas surrounding Connaught Place, which attracts a large number of revellers, to ensure smooth flow and regulation of traffic. In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate arrangements have been planned covering the entire city where New Year celebrations will be held.

Specific restrictions will be imposed from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, police said. According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to ‘C’ Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory. Alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, he said.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area, according to the advisory. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes for North- South directions which includes Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti and Ring Road, it stated.

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, round about of RML, Park Street and Shankar Road have been suggested for commuters using east-west directions, officials said. Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...

BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling truth on the issue through Delhi Developm...

Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked ...

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New Yorks governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbis home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles 48 km nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019