Khattar inaugurates canteen for farmers, labourers with low-priced food

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated a canteen here where farmers and labourers will get food for Rs 10. Khattar inaugurated the Atal Kisan Mazdoor canteen in Karnal's New Anaj Mandi.

"The canteen has been constructed by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. It is very pocket friendly as people will get a wholesome diet from the canteen at a price of Rs 10. The food will include four rotis, pulses, vegetables and rice," an official statement said. The canteen will be open from 11 am to 3 pm.

The chief minister hoped the scheme will be effective with nutritious food provided to labourers and farmers at an affordable rate. He said the marketing board will operate the canteens at 25 different locations in the state.

On the occasion, Khattar announced that a similar canteen for sugar mill workers will be started soon.

