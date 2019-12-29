Kishtwar authorities warn those trying to obstruct work on HEP Project

The authorities on Sunday issued a stern warning to "vested interests" trying to obstruct the ongoing work on the 1000-MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. "The administration will not tolerate any kind of illegal disturbance at the project site and whosoever tries to vitiate the peaceful environment shall be taken to task," Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said.

Rana issued the warning after some people defied the prohibitory orders enforced around the project site and tried to hinder the work last week. "Such incidents are creating unnecessary hindrance in the smooth implementation of the project work," he said.

Meanwhile, the police filed a charge sheet against 10 people in a court in Kishtwar on Saturday for their alleged involvement in interrupting and creating nuisance at the construction site. On receiving a communication from JaiPrakash Associates Limited about presence of some locals interfering in the ongoing works, the Kishtwar Police rushed to the spot but the accused fled the site, officials said.

They said the court later granted bail to the accused Des Raj, Masood Ahmed, Bhanu Prakash, Ajay Kumar, Mohd Iqbal, Ashiq Hussain, Muzaffar Hussain, Javed Iqbal, Deepak Kumar and Abdul Wahid Dar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.