Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 22:17 IST
NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

The Home Ministry on Sunday said enumerators of the National Population Register (NPR) will help people remember their month of birth by citing English or Gregorian calendar and important Indian festivals. Seeking to downplay the suggestion that no Muslim festival was included in the manual for NPR enumerators, a Home Ministry official said the list of Indian festivals were included in it as per the standard of Census 2011 and NPR 2010.

This was also pre-tested for Census 2021 and NPR 2020 and no adverse feedback on this annex was ever received, the official said. There have been queries from general public with regard to the NPR manual 2020, which, besides others, mentioned "important festivals corresponding to English/Gregorian months" for enumerators and supervisors as none of the Muslim festivals are mentioned in the list of Indian festivals there.

The official said it is to be noted that the page related to festivals is to be read along with the pages of the manual which deals with the question on date of birth. The purpose of this page is to help the enumerators to approximate the month of birth of the respondent, the official said.

According to the manual, when a respondent knows only year of birth, the enumerators have to follow the step-wise approach. If the respondent tells only the year of birth but is not sure about the month of birth, the enumerator has to ask whether the birth was before the rainy season or not.

If the birth was before the rainy reason, he or she may further ask whether the birth was in the month during which some important festivals like New Year's Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti, Maha Shivratri, Holi, Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Bihu, Mahabir Jayanti, Good Friday, Budh Purnima are celebrated and estimate the month of birth. Similarly, if the birth was during or after the rainy reason, the enumerator may probe and estimate the month of birth by asking whether the birth was in the month during which some important festivals such as Nagapanchami, Janamashtmi, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Bhai Duj, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Ayyappa Festival, Christmas festival are celebrated.

For the convenience of the enumerators, a list of important festivals and corresponding Gregorian months in which they fall is also mentioned in the manual. It is further mentioned that the same list was used while collecting data for Census 2011 and NPR 2010, the official said.

This was also pre-tested for Census 2021 and NPR 2020 and no adverse feedback on this list was ever received, the official said. The government had announced that the NPR data will be collected along with the house listing phase of the Census 2021 which will be carried out from April to September 2020.

There have been apprehensions and protests in different parts of the country against the government move alleging that the NPR is the first step towards the country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC). A number of state governments have already announced that they would not allow execution of the project in their states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military has carried out defensive strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the U.S. Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after a U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military...

Prashant Kishor fires fresh salvo at BJP, says JD(U) should fight more seats in 2020

Janata DalUnited national vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday contended that his party, being the senior partner in the NDA in Bihar, should contest more seats than the BJP in the assembly election next year. The two parties had contes...

Chhattisgarh's identity has changed for better: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that the identity of the state, once known only for naxal menace, has changed since his government came to power Baghel was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Natio...

Former cop arrested for video post on social media threatening anti-citizenship law protesters

A 43-year-old former police constable has been arrested for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he, posing a sub-inspector, issued threats to anti-citizenship law protesters, police said on Sunday. Rakesh Tyagi, who took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019