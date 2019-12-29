Need of hour is to win back trust: Maha Guv at bank function

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said trust deficiency was rampant in society and the need of the hour was to win back trust by doing good deeds and setting examples for others to emulate. He was speaking at a function of a cooperative bank in Kalyan in Thane district.

Pointing out that there has been a loss of trust in banks recently, he said it was time to root out corruption. He asked cooperative banks to be actively involved in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and serve society...

