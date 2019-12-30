6 dead as car plunges into canal in UP's Greater Noida
Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday. Five other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.
"Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in the Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said. Prima facie, the accident appeared to have taken place due to fog, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
