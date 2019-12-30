Gautam Buddh Nagar : Six dead, 5 injured as car plunges in canal

Six people died while 5 others got injured when a car plunged into a canal here on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Mallu (12), Neeresh (17), Mahesh (35), Netrapal (40), Kishanlal (50), Ram Khilari (75).

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar police, all six were declared dead by doctors when brought to the hospital. They were going from Sambhal towards Delhi. Further, details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

