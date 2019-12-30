Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:54 IST
Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today
BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outreach program and party's organizational elections.

On December 26, party sources said that senior cabinet ministers and BJP leaders would be deployed across the country in an effort to dispel misgivings about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) being allegedly spread by the opposition. All these senior leaders would be contacting eminent personalities of their respective fields and common people to spread awareness regarding the CAA, sources said.

Among the senior leaders that will be deployed by the party till January 15 are Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to name a few. Every BJP morcha has been asked to reach out to common people, sources added.

BJP has been in a fire fighting mode on the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had tried to give clarification on it during his rally at Ramlila maidan. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

MSME sector poised for mega transformation in 2020

Indias MSME sector is poised for a mega transformation in 2020, with the launch of an Alibaba-like e-marketplace, trendy yet affordable khadi products to appeal to the masses and digital data-based credit ratings to help entrepreneurs avail...

Nepal: 2 Chinese national arrested for being involved in 'illegal activities'

At least two Chinese nationals were arrested from Chitwan district for their alleged involvement in illegal activities. They were arrested from Hotel Fen in Bharatpur of Chitwan. They are suspected of being involved in illegal activities. T...

Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

The Indian Navys decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of socia...

BJP leader slams UP Police for crime situation in Lucknow

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has blamed the negative approach of the police for the uncontrolled crime in the state capital. Kishores remarks come in the backdrop of a fish seller and a property dealer being killed here in the last two days.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019