PM posts video of spiritual guru supporting CAA, lauds him for providing 'historical context'
Spearheading a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in support of the law. "Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Modi tweeted.
The Twitter handle of Modi's personal website also had a message saying that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away. The message was posted with the hashtag "India Supports CAA".
It also asked people to share content, graphics, and videos from the prime minister's NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
- CAA
ALSO READ
Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing: PM Narendra Modi.
IIM Bangalore students write to PM Narendra Modi against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU students
IIM Bangalore students write to PM Narendra Modi against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU students.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped create Jharkhand, Narendra Modi
Mamata Banerjee takes dig at PM Narendra Modi for one of his remarks at a Jharkhand rally