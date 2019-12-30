MP: 2 people dead, 6 critical after bus overturns in Katangi

Two people dead and six others were injured after a bus in which they were traveling in overturned near Katangi on Monday morning. The bus was en-route to Sagar from Jabalpur.

More than 40 people in the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident. The incident took place around 8:20 am today when the bus hit an auto-rickshaw and then overturned into a drain. (ANI)

