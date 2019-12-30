DGCA launches phase 1 services of e-Governance project, automates issuance of CPL

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday launched the phase-1 services of the e-Governance (eGCA) project under which issuance of commercial pilot licence (CPL) has been automated.

According to a government press release, this move would help more than 700 aspirant pilots every year.

"With this launch, the issue of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

