CBI busts bribery racket, books Delhi woman and two Andhra businessmen

The CBI has busted a bribery racket allegedly run by a Delhi-based woman who had demanded Rs 70 lakh from two Andhra Pradesh-based businessmen to get their work done in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, officials said on Monday. Monika Gill, a resident of the upmarket East of Kailash, allegedly used her connection with government officials to get work done for a price, they said.

It is alleged that businessmen Ramchandra Rao Sariki and M V Krishnaiah had agreed to give an illegal gratification of Rs 70 lakh to Gill to get the ministry's nod for setting up weights and measures laboratory in Andhra Pradesh, they said. "Source has further informed that Gill is involved in undesirable activities and in this regard she regularly contacts private persons to get their pending work done in the ministries and departments where she has contacts by taking undue benefits/illegal gratification on behalf of the concerned public servants," the FIR has alleged.

The agency has received information that a part of this alleged payment has already been given by Sariki to Gill in form of cash, cheque and transfer of money through bank account. It is alleged that Sariki deposited Rs. 8.19 lakh in February, 2018 in Axis Bank account of Gill in different transactions in this regard.

"The preliminary enquiry was conducted which prima-facie revealed that Monika Gill was in contact with Arun Kumar Singh, the staff/official in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India in connection with the GATC notification to be issued by Legal Metrology Division, of Department of Consumer Affairs," the FIR has alleged. The agency has also learnt that Gill transferred an amount of Rs one lakh in the account of Singh, the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.