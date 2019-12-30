Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:10 IST
Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that registrations being done on a DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies were "fake" and claimed not a single person had submitted documents for registry. "Fake registration is happening on the website to fool the public," he said, rejecting Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's claim that 35,000 people have registered themselves on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) portal and submitted documents.

Sisodia said only the AAP government will give the registration to the residents of these unauthorized colonies once they are regularised. He claimed that anyone can register on the "fake" website.

"Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that DDA website has received 35,000 registrations. Of these 35,000 registrations, I have also done two registrations by two different addresses of government housing in a regular colony...to expose them," he said. "This shows that these numbers mean nothing. Puri should stop spreading such kind of lies because the public does not want a fake website registration, they want ownership rights for their houses," said Sisodia.

He claimed that "in reality, not a single person has applied with all documents of his house and if anybody has done, then I challenge the BJP to share the information with the public". Sisodia also asked Puri how ownership rights will be given to people living in unauthorized colonies without their regularisation.

Referring to Puri's tweet in which he said that within eight to ten days people will get registry for ownership of their respective areas in unauthorized colonies, Sisodia said he has a simple question on whether regularisation of unauthorized colonies is taking place or not. "I have a simple question to you - are the unauthorized colonies of Delhi and houses becoming regularised or not? Yes or no? I have a direct question, give a straight answer - yes or no. Do not play with words," Sisodia said.

The deputy CM also asked Puri how he will give ownership to the people living in unauthorized colonies without regularisation. "How will they give ownership to the people if they don't authorize the colonies? BJP should stop fooling the people," he told reporters.

Sisodia had on Sunday shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) on unauthorized colonies from DDA's website. "The BJP's lies on this matter has been exposed by the DDA's own website. The FAQs section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM-UDAY registration is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein," he had said.

Regularisation of unauthorized colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While on one hand BJP has promised to regularise the unauthorized colonies, the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to advancing US-India defence partnership: Ambassador Juster on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Monday congratulated Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for being appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff CDS and said he is looking forward to intensifying defence cooperation between the t...

Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the aggression of evil American ravens. The US attack the largest yet ta...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the countrys first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief mini...

UPDATE 2-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019