Fake registrations being done on DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that registrations being done on a DDA website for regularisation of unauthorized colonies were "fake" and claimed not a single person had submitted documents for registry. "Fake registration is happening on the website to fool the public," he said, rejecting Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's claim that 35,000 people have registered themselves on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) portal and submitted documents.

Sisodia said only the AAP government will give the registration to the residents of these unauthorized colonies once they are regularised. He claimed that anyone can register on the "fake" website.

"Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that DDA website has received 35,000 registrations. Of these 35,000 registrations, I have also done two registrations by two different addresses of government housing in a regular colony...to expose them," he said. "This shows that these numbers mean nothing. Puri should stop spreading such kind of lies because the public does not want a fake website registration, they want ownership rights for their houses," said Sisodia.

He claimed that "in reality, not a single person has applied with all documents of his house and if anybody has done, then I challenge the BJP to share the information with the public". Sisodia also asked Puri how ownership rights will be given to people living in unauthorized colonies without their regularisation.

Referring to Puri's tweet in which he said that within eight to ten days people will get registry for ownership of their respective areas in unauthorized colonies, Sisodia said he has a simple question on whether regularisation of unauthorized colonies is taking place or not. "I have a simple question to you - are the unauthorized colonies of Delhi and houses becoming regularised or not? Yes or no? I have a direct question, give a straight answer - yes or no. Do not play with words," Sisodia said.

The deputy CM also asked Puri how he will give ownership to the people living in unauthorized colonies without regularisation. "How will they give ownership to the people if they don't authorize the colonies? BJP should stop fooling the people," he told reporters.

Sisodia had on Sunday shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) on unauthorized colonies from DDA's website. "The BJP's lies on this matter has been exposed by the DDA's own website. The FAQs section uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM-UDAY registration is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein," he had said.

Regularisation of unauthorized colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While on one hand BJP has promised to regularise the unauthorized colonies, the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.

