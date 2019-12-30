7 women, 5 men held after raid on spa in Bhopal

Twelve persons, including sevenwomen, were arrested on Monday after a flesh trade racketoperating from a spa in Bagsevania area in Bhopal was busted,police said

The women and men were found in compromising positionwhen the spa was raided after a tip-off, Bhopal Crime Branchadditional superintendent of police Nischal Jharia said.

