7 women, 5 men held after raid on spa in Bhopal
Twelve persons, including sevenwomen, were arrested on Monday after a flesh trade racketoperating from a spa in Bagsevania area in Bhopal was busted,police said
The women and men were found in compromising positionwhen the spa was raided after a tip-off, Bhopal Crime Branchadditional superintendent of police Nischal Jharia said.
